Caldwell Still Not Chesterfield King

Former Hibs, Celtic, Wigan Athletic and Scotland player now-Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell has said he does not regret telling negative fans to stay away. The Spireites lost 4-0 at home to Oxford Utd on Saturday 25 Feb to leave them six points adrift of safety in Sky Bet English League One. Caldwell said in an interview after the game "When there is criticism and negativity from the sides it doesn't help. If you want to show negativity, then don't come."



On Monday, he told BBC Radio Sheffield: "I say what I feel. It's very emotional when you've just lost 4-0." The 34-year-old added: "The message I was trying to give them was that this team needs them to be positive and get behind the team. I accept that some people may have taken it the wrong way, but we need our supporters more now than ever."

Caldwell was appointed manager at the Proact Stadium in January following the sacking of Danny Wilson, but has failed to win any of his seven games in charge. On Saturday, he suggested that some of the players were not showing the mentality needed to lift the team up the table. The former Wigan manager said: "There's no consistency within the group and that has to change. Forget the game and tactics, it's about desire. The players have to show a desire and a focus for this club to keep them in this division. They have to take responsibility. I knew this was a challenge when I came in but the overall resilience and desire in the group has disappointed me."

The third oldest team in the English League have yet to win under Caldwell although hard fought draws have been achieved in the league in Kent at Gillingham and in London v Millwall. Defeats at home to fellow relegation candidates Oldham and Bury have given the Derbyshire team faint hope of survival in League One this season with four going down to the bottom tier of the EFL. Caldwell's team are currently being criticized for a lack of attacking flair with shots at goal, especially at home, at a minimum.