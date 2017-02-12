Caldwell Sees First Goal But Also Defeat

John-Joe O'Toole's first-half double set Northampton Town on their way to victory over struggling Chesterfield at Sixfields as former Celtic, Hibs and Scotland star Gary Caldwell saw his first goal for his new club in his third match in charge but the former Wigan boss now has a record of drawn 1, lost 2 at the Derbyshire club.



Northampton went ahead in the 12th minute when O'Toole headed home from Hiram Boateng's corner.



The visitors responded well to going behind. Daniel Jones had a shot blocked while Dan Gardner fired over from long range and David Faupala was denied by Adam Smith.



But the Cobblers doubled their advantage three minutes before the break. Keshi Anderson's shot was blocked and O'Toole was on hand to score from close range.



3-0 for the hosts three minutes after the restart when Richards headed home a Matt Taylor free-kick.



Jon Nolan went close for the visitors before they reduced the arrears from a 54th-minute free-kick when Dion Donohue set up David Faupala, who fired home from inside the box to get his first for the Spireites.



The second half developed into a scrappy affair despite Chesterfield getting back into it but similar to their 1-0 defeat at home to Oldham last week Chesterfield kept possession well without really creating many clear cut chances.



Late on Liam Grimshaw was just off target from the edge of the 18-yard box then substitute Ched Evans shot wide for Chesterfield. But their poor run on the road continued and they find themselves in increasing relegation trouble and now face fellow drop zone candidates Bury at home on Saturday 18th Feb with four going straight down from League 1 in England at the end of the current campaign.



As previously predicted on this page Caldwell looks like he has a long road ahead of him if he hopes to rescue the Proact Stadium club from the bottom tier of the EFL.