Brothers In All But Name

Cypriot Stelios Demetriou will be coming up against a player he considers a brother when St Mirren travel to Dumbarton today. Demetriou has been close friends with Sons' Dimitris Froxylias since childhood, but confessed that all such fraternal feelings will be forgotten this weekend. They friendship helped when Froxylias joined Dumbarton on deadline day as he has been staying with Demetriou. There will be no danger of tactic secrets being exchanged as Froxylias flitted last weekend.



Demetriou said: "He moved out last weekend. We are good friends. We grew up together, played together for a few years, but on Saturday we are opponents and both of us will fight for our team. To be honest I have a good record playing against him so hopefully that record will continue at the weekend. We are like brothers, but for 90 minutes I'll forget about that."



The Buddies will be hoping to bounce back from the Irn-Bru Cup disappointment from last weekend. League business will be the order of the day and Demetriou is well aware of Dumbarton's strengths having made his Saints debut at the Your Radio 103FM Stadium in a 2-2 draw back in February.



He said: "After last weekend the boys are disappointed with the result and to be out of the cup. Now we are back to our main focus on the league. It's going to be a difficult game but our target in every single game is to win. We've shown we are good coming back from bad results and that's what we want to do at the weekend. It was my first game and it was one of the toughest places to go and play. We all know how good Dumbarton are at getting results. We've shown we are not afraid and our target is three points. If we want to meet our targets this season then we have to start by meeting our quarterly targets. We need to just focus on the game, work hard in training and then go to try and get three points."