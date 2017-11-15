Brave Talk

The SFA have announced a landmark step in Project Brave, with the confirmation of club placing within the new academy structure. Their aim is to work with the clubs to improve the overall standard of young Scottish footballers which, in turn, will enhance the domestic game and boost the national team in their efforts. Clubs were graded according to a criteria-based system and an assessment of Measurable Performance Outcomes (MPOs).



The SFA's aim was to bring greater focus to talent development and optimise playing opportunities. Enhanced funding for achieving MPOs is hoped to encourage best practice, with the objective of Project Brave to harness the success of the strategic plan and ensure a more efficient pathway to first-team football. Those not selected for the ‘Elite’ top tier will still have access to a level of funding from the SFA to support the running and improvement of their academies.



Following the judgement of the Club Academy Scotland assessment panel, the SFA have confirmed the status of applicant clubs.*

ELITE

Aberdeen

Celtic

Hamilton

Hearts

Hibs

Kilmarnock

Motherwell

Rangers



PROGRESSIVE

Ayr United

Dundee United

Forth Valley

Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Partick Thistle

Ross County*

St Mirren

St Johnstone



PERFORMANCE

Dundee

Fife

Greenock Morton*

Queen’s Park

*May be subject to appeal Performance Director Malky Mackay said: "This is a significant milestone for Project Brave. Club Academy Scotland is a fundamental part of the process and a lot of work has gone into developing the criteria used to assess the clubs. From Day One this has been a collaborative activity. The clubs have been engaged at every step, with daily dialogue to help with their applications. We have been heartened and inspired by so many of the positive things we have seen in regards to the development of young Scottish footballers and our aim is to assist clubs and encourage them to hit the highest possible standards. What I would like to stress is that the bandings are not fixed and they will be reassessed in June 2018. No door is closed to clubs outside of the Elite bracket with aspirations to move up. As a result of the conversations we had with clubs, a new middle tier was created. The ‘Progressive’ category was designed to ensure ‘smaller’ but ambitious clubs with academies could find their natural place in the system, with scope to push on. For those in the top tier, we will continue to monitor their work in conjunction with our independent auditors. This is only one more step but we believe it’s a crucial one."