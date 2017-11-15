Brave Talk

|
The SFA have announced a landmark step in Project Brave, with the confirmation of club placing within the new academy structure. Their aim is to work with the clubs to improve the overall standard of young Scottish footballers which, in turn, will enhance the domestic game and boost the national team in their efforts. Clubs were graded according to a criteria-based system and an assessment of Measurable Performance Outcomes (MPOs).
ELITE
Performance Director Malky Mackay said: "This is a significant milestone for Project Brave. Club Academy Scotland is a fundamental part of the process and a lot of work has gone into developing the criteria used to assess the clubs. From Day One this has been a collaborative activity. The clubs have been engaged at every step, with daily dialogue to help with their applications. We have been heartened and inspired by so many of the positive things we have seen in regards to the development of young Scottish footballers and our aim is to assist clubs and encourage them to hit the highest possible standards. What I would like to stress is that the bandings are not fixed and they will be reassessed in June 2018. No door is closed to clubs outside of the Elite bracket with aspirations to move up. As a result of the conversations we had with clubs, a new middle tier was created. The ‘Progressive’ category was designed to ensure ‘smaller’ but ambitious clubs with academies could find their natural place in the system, with scope to push on. For those in the top tier, we will continue to monitor their work in conjunction with our independent auditors. This is only one more step but we believe it’s a crucial one."
