Both Have Eyes On Points Tonight

Nineteen points the difference between Aberdeen and Motherwell, the former's favour, who meet tonight at Pittodrie. The Dons will want to take full advantage of the game in hand over Rangers to stay in second place but with a three point gap on their Ibrox rivals. Motherwell are keen not to lose as a single point takes them into the top six in the Scottish Premiership.



We're keen to keep the run going. It's seven wins out of the last eight games. The 1-0 defeat at Celtic apart, it's been very strong result-wise. I still want us to have more, still want us to find even better performances, but if the results keep coming the way they've been coming, I'll be delighted. We won a game down at Motherwell not so long ago. Just because we're in good form doesn't give us any guarantees. It'll be a tough game. Mark's a shrewd manager, he knows exactly how to get results for his club and we're going to have to overcome that. The challenge is there clearly to try and go three points clear. It's important we try and take opportunities when they come along and tomorrow's an opportunity ." For his part Motherwell manager Mark McGhee said: "If we don't get beat, we are back in the top six. That is the way we have to approach it, incrementally - just chip away at it and try to get in there before the split. We are good enough to go on a run and there will be one or two others also good enough. We have to make sure we don't get left behind."