|
Representatives of the 42 SPFL clubs met at the league’s Annual General Meeting on Monday and elected six of their number to serve on the SPFL Board for the year ahead. The SPFL Board includes three Scottish Premiership representatives, two from the Scottish Championship and one covering Scottish Leagues One and Two.
As confirmed last week, SPFL appointees to the 2017-18 SFA Professional Game Board are Neil Doncaster (SPFL), Duncan Fraser (Aberdeen), Peter Lawwell (Celtic), Ian Maxwell (Partick Thistle) and Mike Mulraney (Alloa Athletic).
|Editor
Ger Harley (ger@scottishfitba net)
Admin Team (admin@scottishfitba net)
This is Scottish-Fitba Net