Representatives of the 42 SPFL clubs met at the league’s Annual General Meeting on Monday and elected six of their number to serve on the SPFL Board for the year ahead. The SPFL Board includes three Scottish Premiership representatives, two from the Scottish Championship and one covering Scottish Leagues One and Two.



The new representatives join SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster, new SPFL Chairman Murdoch MacLennan (as of August 1) and independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey to make up the board. They are:

Scottish Premiership; Ann Budge (Hearts), Les Gray (Hamilton Academical) and Stewart Robertson (Rangers);



Scottish Championship: Martin Ritchie (Falkirk) and Warren Hawke (Morton); and



Scottish League One and Two: Iain Dougan (Stranraer).

As confirmed last week, SPFL appointees to the 2017-18 SFA Professional Game Board are Neil Doncaster (SPFL), Duncan Fraser (Aberdeen), Peter Lawwell (Celtic), Ian Maxwell (Partick Thistle) and Mike Mulraney (Alloa Athletic).



SPFL appointees to 2017-18 SFA Congress are Andrew Dickson (Rangers), Neil Doncaster (SPFL), Eric Drysdale (Raith Rovers), Ken Ferguson (Brechin City), Margaret Lang (Falkirk) and Malcolm Mackay (Queen’s Park).