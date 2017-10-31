Bayern Munich Come Calling Tonight

Champions League football arrives back in Glasgow tonight as Celtic welcome Bayern Munich to Parkhead (kick-off 7.45pm) for their fouth Group B game. The home side will be looking to avoid a similar result when they met the German champions a fortnight ago when they suffered a 3-0 reverse. However, Brendan Rodgers' side remain on course for European football after Christmas thanks to their 3-0 win. away to Anderlecht last month.



Celtic go into tonight's game after equalled their own British record of 62 domestic games without defeat on Saturday. Meanwhile, Bayern beat RB Leipzig 2-0 at the weekend and are three points clear of Borussia Dortmund, who they play this weekend, at the top of the Bundesliga. The sides have met once before in Glasgow in the Champions League with the game finishing 0-0 in November 2003 when Martin O’Neill was in charge of the Parkhead side.