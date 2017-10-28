Words to describe football and war can often be interchanged with the words hero and bravery often quoted when describing both endeavours. However, the word hero is often abused when linked with football as those who have fought for their country in Britain's armed forces during the conflicts of the 20th century can truly be described as such. Over the years many football players can be described as heroes off the filed but on the field of conflict.



A new edition (in paperback) of Paul Smith's 'Aye Ready' offers insight into those players who wore the Rangers strip and also the uniforms of the British Forces. The club's traditional motto, 'Aye Ready', has accurately been applied to their players who headed to the battlefields n foreign shores as they fought for their country. Some returned to play again for the Ibrox club while others were less fortunate and paid the ultimate price for their loyalty to the cause. Smith's book allows fans to read beneath the surface of the playing exploits of men who were willing to answer the call to arms.



Smith said: "Aye Ready is about piecing together a football narrative with the more sombre story of the war, attempting to put in context the impact the conflicts had on a group of men who once dreamt only of scoring goals and winning trophies but who quickly had to rewrite their career plan when the forces called."



'Aye Ready, Rangers War Heroes' (ISBN 978-1-78530-139-1 and priced £7.99) by Paul Smith is published by Black and White Publishing on 2 November 2017.



Black and White Publishing have offered one copy as a prize to those who can answer the following question: Who was the first Rangers to be killed in World War One? Answers to ger@scottishfitba.net and not on the message board.