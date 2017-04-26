Another Two Years Before The Mast

Partick Thistle have agreed an extension of the services of Christie Elliott, who has tied himself to Firhill until the summer of 2019. The versatile Geordie joined Thistle in 2011 and by the end of his new deal will take him to eight years’ service in the famous red and yellow of the club.



Christie has made 167 appearances for the Jags, featuring 29 times already this season, establishing himself as one of the first names on manager Alan Archibald’s teamsheets. With a place in the top six of the Scottish Premiership secured the Jags kick-off their post-split games against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday. Partick Thistle have agreed an extension of the services of Christie Elliott, who has tied himself to Firhill until the summer of 2019. The versatile Geordie joined Thistle in 2011 and by the end of his new deal will take him to eight years’ service in the famous red and yellow of the club.Christie has made 167 appearances for the Jags, featuring 29 times already this season, establishing himself as one of the first names on manager Alan Archibald’s teamsheets. With a place in the top six of the Scottish Premiership secured the Jags kick-off their post-split games against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday.