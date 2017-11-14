Ambition To Be Involved In Cup Game

St Mirren travel to Edinburgh on Saturday to take on Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in the Scottish Cup and at least one player is looking to be involved. Defender Harry Davis has been out injured since the 3-2 win over Dundee United at the Paisley 2021 Stadium back in March. Davis has returned to training and managed to get an hour playing time in a bounce game against a Celtic side at Lennoxtown last week. He confessed it was good to finally return to some sort of action - even if it did feel a bit strange.



He went on: "It was weird being back on the pitch. But it was nice to get 60 minutes under my belt in a tough game, it was what I needed really. Even putting my shin pads on felt weird. But I'm delighted to be back out on the pitch and getting minutes and hopefully I can just keep building it up. You work hard to get fit and when it comes around it's a nice feeling. It's nice to feel a part of the team now rather than in the gym stuck away from the lads. It's good to be involved in every day training and playing some games now. I felt rusty as you'd expect but I think it is all about minutes at this stage. It was a vital 60 minutes for me and I came through unscathed. I felt fine and there was no reaction to the knee so all positive really".



The defender has no clue if he'll be called upon for this weekend's Scottish Cup tie, but says he'll be ready to go if the manager picks him in the squad. Davis said: "That's up to the gaffer, I don't know. I'll use this week to train as normal and try and prepare as best as I can for Saturday. If I get picked I get picked, if I don't then I don't. That's purely up to the gaffer, but I feel ready."



Davis initially joined the Buddies on loan on the final day of the January transfer window. He had only made nine appearances before his injury, but his three goals and solid defensive displays made him a favourite with the fans. He admits it'll be good to play in front of Saints supporters again as the team strive to make it back to the Premiership. He went on: "The fans have been really good to me since I came here and I've got a lot to thank them for. It'll be nice to play in front of the fans again, definitely. The hope now is for me to stay fit from now until the end of the season. That's a personal aim and obviously the team aim is to try and get promoted to the Premiership. The gaffer kept the majority of the team that kept us up last season and that confidence and belief shows. Our run last season was promotion form so there's a lot of belief from the squad and I think we have taken that into this season. There's a great team spirit and that goes a long way. I've been delighted to see the boys do well while I've been injured and it's nice to be back in the fold while the team is top of the league."