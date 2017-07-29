Alloa 0 Hibs 3

Hibs booked their place in the knockout stages of the Scottish League Cup with a comfortable 3-0 away win over Alloa Athletic. A first-half opener from youngster Fraser Murray and a second-half double from Simon Murray ensured the Easter Road side progressed as winners in Group D. Manager Neil Lennon also handed debuts to Lithuanian pair Vykintas Slivka and Deivydas Matulevicius as they cruised to victory against their League One hosts.



Martin Boyle had already tested home keeper Neil Parry by the time the Premiership visitors made a 15th-minute breakthrough. Boyle was involved again, slipping a pass to Simon Murray and the striker's low centre was fired into the net by his younger namesake, Fraser. Alan Cook came close to an instant equaliser for Alloa but his low drive was deflected inches past the post, and just short of the half-hour mark Jon Robertson's 25-yard effort whistled over. Hibs then settled back into a rhythm and Parry denied Fraser Murray a second five minutes from half-time as the youngster tried to chip him from the left side of the box.



The second half began tamely but Hibs were always in control and doubled their lead in the 64th minute. Fraser Murray sparked a quick counter-attack and fed Boyle on his outside. The winger's low cross was bundled in by Simon Murray from close range. The summer signing then added a third 10 minutes from time to make it seven goals in four Scottish league Cup games. Boyle swung in a cross from the left and former Dundee United marksman Simon Murray bulleted a header in off the post to round off a pleasing win for the Edinburgh side.