Scott Allan and Roarie Deacon have become Dundee manager Neil McCann’s first signings for the club. Allan joins on a season long loan from Celtic while Deacon has signed a two year deal with the Dens Park side, which had beaten off competition for both players who come highly rated. Allam has experience of playing in English Championship as well as in Europe, while Deacon came through the ranks at Arsenal before gaining experience in League One and Two south of the border.



Most recently Deacon has been with Sutton United where he impressed last season during their FA Cup run, starring against both Leeds United and his old club Arsenal. After winning the SPFL Premiership title with Celtic in his first season, Allan joined Rotherham on loan during the 2016/17 season where he linked up with his Hibs manager Alan Stubbs.