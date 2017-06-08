All Change At HQ

Some changes behind the scenes at the SFA following Ricky Sbragia decision to leave the post of National Youth Teams’ Coach, after nearly six years with the ruling body. Sbragia joined the SFA in August 2011 and has worked across all national youth teams as a coach and mentor to the national Performance School coaches and lower-age national youth team coaches. He has played an important part in the development of a number of youth and senior international players and been a key component of the scouting department. He said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Scottish FA but feel now is a good time to seek new opportunities. It has been an honour to represent my country and I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to do this as a coach for the national youth teams. I would like to thank the players and staff I have worked with during my time at the Scottish FA and wish them the very best of luck for the future."



Brian McLaughlin will take up a new role as a national youth team coach, moving on from his role as the Holyrood High School Performance School coach. His remit will extend to supporting the development of the national youth team players and working closely with youth team coaches at clubs across Scotland. McLaughlin coached the under-16 team at the Victory Shield in November last year and has also worked extensively with the national youth teams during the last 12 months. He said: "I am looking forward to the next challenge in my career and working with the country's best young talents. It is a tremendous honour to work with the national teams and, with the support of our clubs, I will work incredibly hard to help develop our players." Malky Mackay, Performance Director, said: "I would like to thank Ricky for his valuable contribution to the Scottish FA. His experience and coaching knowledge has been a real asset and he leaves the Scottish FA with our very best wishes. I have been impressed with Brian McLaughlin since my arrival in January and see him as a talented coach. I am delighted that he has accepted this important role and look forward to working with him."