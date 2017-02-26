Airdrieonians Take One Small Step

Airdrieonians have gone where no one has gone before in search of auction prizes and have secured a home strip signed by Captain Kirk in the guise of William Shatner. The auction will raise money for the Diamond Sensory Room at Excelsior Stadium. Hot on the heels of A-listers Ricky Gervais and Mark Hamill, the Captain Kirk actor has signed a limited edition Airdrie home shirt for auction.

Airdrieonians have gone where no one has gone before in search of auction prizes and have secured a home strip signed by Captain Kirk in the guise of William Shatner. The auction will raise money for the Diamond Sensory Room at Excelsior Stadium. Hot on the heels of A-listers Ricky Gervais and Mark Hamill, the Captain Kirk actor has signed a limited edition Airdrie home shirt for auction. With shirts signed by comedian Gervais and Star Wars legend Hamill raising in excess of £1,600, the Supporters Trust are well on the way to their £10,000 target. The club have internet radio host Ross Owen to thank for the link up with the good captain after he checked his little black book of celebrity contacts.



The Sensory Room, the first located at a football club in Scotland, allows children with Sensory Process Disorders such as autism to attend games in comfort. The development of the room has been backed by commercial manager Dougy Allsop and Youth Academy coach Stevie Burr. Allsop said: "The club have worked with the (Supporters) Trust and the stadium owners on several projects to make football in the town more accessible for everyone. Sammy’s Shelter, opened a couple of years ago for wheelchair users is probably the most high profile example of this to date. The Diamond Sensory Room will build on our ‘Football for Everyone’ programme, and provide a safe and comfortable place for autistic children and their carers to watch home matches."