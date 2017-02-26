Airdrieonians Take One Small Step

| Airdrieonians have gone where no one has gone before in search of auction prizes and have secured a home strip signed by Captain Kirk in the guise of William Shatner. The auction will raise money for the Diamond Sensory Room at Excelsior Stadium. Hot on the heels of A-listers Ricky Gervais and Mark Hamill, the Captain Kirk actor has signed a limited edition Airdrie home shirt for auction.
With shirts signed by comedian Gervais and Star Wars legend Hamill raising in excess of £1,600, the Supporters Trust are well on the way to their £10,000 target. The club have internet radio host Ross Owen to thank for the link up with the good captain after he checked his little black book of celebrity contacts.
