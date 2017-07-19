About To Pena Deal?

The silly season has started as agents start to earn their percentage by highlighting all the clubs 'nterested' in their players. With Rangers acknowledging their desire to recruits it is no surprise that the Ibrox club are linked with so many available players. The latest player considering a 'move' to Ibrox is Mexico midfielder Carlos "Gullit" Pena according to the player's agent, Salvador Necochea. Pena spent last season on loan at Liga MX side Leon, but he remains a Chivas player. What helps the story to fly a little is the fact that Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has been a fan of attacking midfielder Pena since he worked in Mexico for Santos Laguna.

EMPICS Sport/EMPICS Sport On Thursday Necochea said: "There are a couple of options. The strongest is Rangers, but we are still in talks. The negotiation hasn't been 100 percent sealed. A lot of the interest comes from Pedro (Caixinha) knowing him perfectly and seeing that his qualities are ideal for the style of play that he wants to implement at his current club".



Any potential deal could be held up by work visa issues, with Pena only featuring in two Mexico national team games since 2015, although he was included in the Copa America Centenario squad last summer. Pena was one of Mexico's brightest younger players ahead of the 2014 World Cup, but has struggled to recapture that form since. Caixinha, the former Santos coach, is looking to spend big to revamp the club, according to reports that say he wants Hearts winger Jamie Walker and teammate Callum Paterson in a deal that could top £1 million.