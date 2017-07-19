About To Pena Deal?

|
The silly season has started as agents start to earn their percentage by highlighting all the clubs 'nterested' in their players. With Rangers acknowledging their desire to recruits it is no surprise that the Ibrox club are linked with so many available players. The latest player considering a 'move' to Ibrox is Mexico midfielder Carlos "Gullit" Pena according to the player's agent, Salvador Necochea. Pena spent last season on loan at Liga MX side Leon, but he remains a Chivas player. What helps the story to fly a little is the fact that Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has been a fan of attacking midfielder Pena since he worked in Mexico for Santos Laguna.
On Thursday Necochea said: "There are a couple of options. The strongest is Rangers, but we are still in talks. The negotiation hasn't been 100 percent sealed. A lot of the interest comes from Pedro (Caixinha) knowing him perfectly and seeing that his qualities are ideal for the style of play that he wants to implement at his current club".
