Aberdeen 2 FC Bunyodkor 1

While fending off offers from Cardiff City for Jonny Hayes, Aberdeen have enjoyed a win in Dubai as part of their six day training camp during the winter break. The 2-1 win over Uzbekistan side FC Bunyodkor was enjoyed by more than two hundred members of the Red Army including several who had travelled from the Granite City especially for the game.



Aberdeen got off to the perfect start, taking the lead in the opening minute when a surging midfield run from Graeme Shinnie ended with an unselfish pass to the unmarked Hayes who side footed the ball past keeper Khamraev. In the early exchanges it was all Aberdeen with Bunyodkor striker Eshankurov picking up a yellow card for a none too subtle hand ball and Ryan Jack firing a powerful shot that was deflected for a corner. Bunyodkor came more into things as the first half wore on and were rewarded in the 33rd minute when a corner wasn't cleared properly and Eshankurov took full advantage with a powerful drive past Joe Lewis. Five minutes later Bunyodkor could have taken the lead but Akhmadaliev pulled his effort wide after a good build up while at the other end, Peter Pawlett came close.



