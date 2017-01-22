A New Look Glasgow City For 2017

Despite the departure of key players Fiona Brown to Eskilstuna in Sweden and Erin Cuthbert to Chelsea, City head coach Scott Booth has shown City’s intent on retaining the title with the capture of former keeper Lee Alexander from Swedish side Mallbackens, forward Abbi Grant has returned from Celtic and Megan Foley has moved from Rangers and Nicole Puller from Stirling. In addition Booth has promoted three City youngsters from the Glasgow City Youth Academy with Scotland youth internationals Murron Cunningham, Katie Rice and Oli Crawford all moving up to the first team.



Highly rated youngster Alyshia Walker, also returns to the City first team after over two years out injured with successive cruciate knee ligament damage.



Irish Player of the Year Noelle Murray was announced by the club a week ago and if City can nurture the undoubted talent she has shown in the last few years, she will be another terrific capture for the club. Noelle Murray video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpaECn0ldGs Despite the impressive number of arrivals, arguably Booth kept the best for last as the club announced at the weekend the arrival of Jamaican international Lauren Silver and the highly rated US Youth international Savannah Jordan. A stand out in US college soccer, Jordan has been in high demand across the States and Europe and it is a real coup for the Champions that she has decided to settle in Glasgow. Savannah Jordan video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dDMfyC49KI

One thing is for sure for 2017 and that is a highly competitive Scottish Women’s Premier League.